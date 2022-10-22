Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 160,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 270,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 185,682 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

