Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 1,633 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 75.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 36,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

NYSE ALB opened at $270.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.52. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

