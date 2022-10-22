Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,331 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

