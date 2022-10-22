Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 3,389 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Domani Wealth LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

