Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $39.98

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.98, but opened at $42.00. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 402 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $619.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 15,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $614,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $2,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 173.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth $1,533,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Centrus Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 587,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Centrus Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

