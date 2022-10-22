Century Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Century Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.49 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $17.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. Century Communities had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 70.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

