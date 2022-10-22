Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.35 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $106.40.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

