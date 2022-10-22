Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,480,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $200.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

