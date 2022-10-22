Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11,840.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CHK opened at $97.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $105.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.