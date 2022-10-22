Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,077,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

