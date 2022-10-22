Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,264,000 after purchasing an additional 340,809 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

