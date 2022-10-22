Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 39,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 145,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

