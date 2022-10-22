Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 396.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 33.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.29 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

