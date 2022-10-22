Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 412.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 158,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $96.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

