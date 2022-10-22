Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 967 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 198.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

