Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

