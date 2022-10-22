Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 375 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.83. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

