Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 393 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 409.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $144.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.02.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

