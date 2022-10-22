Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 836 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 403.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 240.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 297,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 210,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.99.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,391 shares of company stock worth $811,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

