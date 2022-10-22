Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after acquiring an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $69.31 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

