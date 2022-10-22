Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 269.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after acquiring an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,548,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.47.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.77. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

