Clear Street Markets LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,090,820,000 after purchasing an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE AME opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

