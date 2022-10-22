Clear Street Markets LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 73.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 338,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,505,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

