Clear Street Markets LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 414.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,949,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $95,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $174.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.05.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.45.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

