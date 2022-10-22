Clear Street Markets LLC Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank increased its position in State Street by 42.9% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in State Street by 165.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

NYSE STT opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

