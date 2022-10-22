Clear Street Markets LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,390,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,172,000 after buying an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,690,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,314,000 after buying an additional 64,674 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

ES opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $94.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.73.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

