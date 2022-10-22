Clear Street Markets LLC Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,933,000 after buying an additional 755,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.73. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

