Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 514.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $270.01 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

