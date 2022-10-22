Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 412.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

