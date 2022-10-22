Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $275.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,741.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,675,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

