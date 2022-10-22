Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

O opened at $57.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

