Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $616.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.26 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

