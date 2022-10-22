Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,616 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $112.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

