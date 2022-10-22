Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in PepsiCo by 760.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 474,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.06 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

