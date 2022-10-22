Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider John Abernethy Acquires 35,000 Shares

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) insider John Abernethy purchased 35,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.81 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,210.00 ($19,727.27).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 14th, John Abernethy purchased 22,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,360.00 ($12,839.16).

On Wednesday, October 5th, John Abernethy purchased 17,500 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,280.00 ($9,986.01).

On Thursday, September 15th, John Abernethy purchased 46,825 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,443.33 ($26,883.44).

On Monday, August 29th, John Abernethy acquired 20,643 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,539.79 ($14,363.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 69.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Clime Capital’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

