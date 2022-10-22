Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 767,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.25%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $51,822.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

