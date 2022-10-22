Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT Lowered to $114.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $114.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CIGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $87.83 and a 52 week high of $158.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.