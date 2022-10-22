Comerica Bank Acquires 10,596 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPW. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 654,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 53,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Featured Stories

