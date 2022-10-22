Comerica Bank Acquires 383 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,823,000 after acquiring an additional 547,281 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $112.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRC. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.06.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

