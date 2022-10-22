Comerica Bank Acquires 5,287 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Masco worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 28,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,205,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $46.39 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

