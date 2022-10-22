Comerica Bank Buys 2,625 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 269.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $624,000.

Shares of QTWO opened at $27.86 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Q2 from $77.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

