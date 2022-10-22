Comerica Bank Cuts Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after acquiring an additional 536,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after acquiring an additional 422,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.79.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $744.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $716.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $678.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.