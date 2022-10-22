Comerica Bank Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

