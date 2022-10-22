Comerica Bank Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 23.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 16.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $120.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
