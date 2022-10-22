Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,104 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 25,212 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Performance Food Group worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,150. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

