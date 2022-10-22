Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 316.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $320.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.83 and a 200 day moving average of $350.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

