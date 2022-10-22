Comerica Bank Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

