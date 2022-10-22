Comerica Bank Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 9.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

WD-40 Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of -0.18. WD-40 has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $255.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.09%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 63.67%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, Director Eric Etchart acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $177.60 per share, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

