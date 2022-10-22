Comerica Bank Has $6.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 340.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.66. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

