Comerica Bank Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of Blueprint Medicines worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Profile



Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

