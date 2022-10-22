Comerica Bank Has $7.20 Million Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,805.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $97,612.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,822,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $178,916.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,615.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company's stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average is $44.73. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

See Also

